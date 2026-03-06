Transport for Wales Welcomes Customer and Rail Performance Improvements

Statistics from Transport Focus, the Office of Road and Rail and the UK Customer Satisfaction Index have revealed improvements in customer satisfaction and rail performance for Transport for Wales.

Transport Focus recently scored TfW at 91% in overall passenger satisfaction in their recent national survey, which ranks them fourth among train operators in the UK.

Passengers also scored 91% for TfW trains with considerations around crowding, personal safety and cleanliness.

Additionally, they achieved a six-percentage point rise in punctuality from 82 per cent to 88 per cent, the biggest quarter-on-quarter improvement of any rail operator.

Recent statistics from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) indicate a 5.5 percentage point improvement in rail performance, making TfW the most improved operator for the third consecutive period within the UK (11th out of 24 overall).

Cancellations have seen a 3.6 percentage point improvement, making TfW the second most improved operator (15th out of 24).

Transport for Wales has invested over £800 million into new trains for the Wales and Borders network and is in the final stages of completing the £1 billion South Wales Metro.

The Core Valley Lines network – part of the South Wales Metro, which is owned and run by Transport for Wales – has seen rail performance figures of over 90% on average for the past six months.

UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) figures also reveal that the TfW score has increased from 67.1 in January 2025 to 72.5 in January 2026, again indicating improvements in customer satisfaction.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“I am delighted with the progress TfW has made in transforming rail services across Wales to deliver an improved customer experience. “These latest figures show that our commitment and investment to improving rail services across Wales is clearly paying off. New trains, more regular and reliable services and now fares frozen, keeping the costs down for passengers, along with record investment in developing the South Wales Metro is helping us move in the right direction. “And with the UK Government’s £14bn generational investment in our railways there are more exciting times to come.”

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer for TfW, said: