Transport for Wales Unveils New TrawsCymru App

Transport for Wales has launched a new app for its Traws Cymru long distance bus network that will make it easier for people to travel by public transport.

The new app will help customers with journey planning, bus timetables and will provide them with live vehicle tracking options, so they can check where their bus is on the network. It will also offer mobile app ticketing, providing digital access to TrawsCymru services and display the carbon savings made by choosing to travel by bus.

Through providing clearer information on a more accessible digital platform, the app will support Welsh Government's aim of achieving a bus system that boosts social equity and is capable of delivering the scale of modal shift needed to combat the climate emergency.

TrawsCymru is an integral part of the bus network in Wales, providing links between major towns and cities and helping people connect to work, education, health and leisure destinations. Over the next few years, Transport for Wales will be introducing improvements to the network, low carbon vehicles, integration of TrawsCymru and rail ticketing and improving roadside infrastructure and information for passengers.

The app is being created by Passenger and available on the App Store and Google Play. It will be complemented by a new TrawsCymru website launching this autumn.

James Price, Chief Executive at Transport for Wales added: