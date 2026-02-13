Transport for Wales

Contact the Author:

TFW logo 1

About the author

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

 View Profile Page
13 February 2026

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

Transport for Wales Unveils Hand Painted Mural in Cardiff City Centre 

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A new hand painted mural has been unveiled in Cardiff City Centre, celebrating the everyday journeys that connect people across Wales and the Borders.

Located on Quay Street, directly opposite the Principality Stadium, the artwork features the lyrics of “Gwlad! Gwlad!” from the Welsh National Anthem.

The mural serves as a physical centrepiece of the campaign, ‘Woven Through Wales’. TfW said the campaign focuses on the small, familiar moments that happen on public transport every day – travelling home after a night out, heading to work, or making your way back to people and places that matter.

Kim Townsend, Marketing and Sales Director at Transport for Wales, said:

“Woven through Wales’ marks a significant step change in how we express Transport for Wales as a brand. It reflects the real role we play in people’s lives – connecting communities and supporting everyday moments – while building stronger emotional connections with our customers.

 

“This long-term brand platform supports our ambition to grow public transport usage and brand preference across Wales and our Borders, giving us a meaningful foundation for the future.”


More from TfW:
Transport for Wales
13 February 2026

Transport for Wales Opens Applications for 2026 Accelerator Programme
Transport for Wales
10 February 2026

TfW Marks National Apprenticeship Week with Apprenticeship Opportunities
Transport for Wales
9 February 2026

Transport for Wales Issues Travel Advice Ahead of Six Nations Home Matches

More Stories from Transport for Wales:

Business News Wales //