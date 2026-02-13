Transport for Wales Unveils Hand Painted Mural in Cardiff City Centre

A new hand painted mural has been unveiled in Cardiff City Centre, celebrating the everyday journeys that connect people across Wales and the Borders.

Located on Quay Street, directly opposite the Principality Stadium, the artwork features the lyrics of “Gwlad! Gwlad!” from the Welsh National Anthem.

The mural serves as a physical centrepiece of the campaign, ‘Woven Through Wales’. TfW said the campaign focuses on the small, familiar moments that happen on public transport every day – travelling home after a night out, heading to work, or making your way back to people and places that matter.

Kim Townsend, Marketing and Sales Director at Transport for Wales, said: