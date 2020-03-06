Transport for Wales Signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Transport for Wales has pledged to support the Armed Forces Community by signing a commitment to honour the Armed Forces Covenant.

The agreement acknowledges and understands that those who serve and who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society when they serve with their lives.

As part of the pledge, TfW will ensure that no member of the armed forces will face any disadvantage during recruitment, and in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved.

TfW are keen to promote the fact that they are a fully inclusive organisation and their commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant is simply another way of demonstrating this.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“Transport for Wales is proud to be supporting the Armed Forces community and we have signed and committed to the Armed Forces Covenant. “We are an open and transparent organisation, delivering a £5 billion investment programme to transform transport in Wales. We are growing and recruiting, and we welcome applicants from the armed forces who will bring a wealth of vocational skills and experience.”

Marie Daly, Transport for Wales People and Engagement Director, added:

“As an employer, we recognise the value that serving personnel, veterans and military families contribute to our business and our country. We are proud to support those that serve our country and proud to honour the Armed Forces Covenant. “We look forward to working with the Career Transition Partnership (CPT) and others to support the employment of veterans and service spouses/partners with Transport for Wales Rail Services, and promoting the employment of defence personnel across the wider railway industry.”

Karl Gilmore, Transport for Wales Rail Programme Director, said: