Transport for Wales Renews Supports for the Urdd’s Fund for All

Transport for Wales (TfW) has renewed its support for Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s ‘Cronfa Cyfle i Bawb’ (Fund for All) initiative ahead of Urdd Eisteddfod in Anglesey.

For the second consecutive year, TfW is backing the initiative to provide children from all backgrounds across Wales the opportunity to attend the Urdd residential centre’s summer camps.

As the Urdd Eisteddfod, Europe’s largest youth arts and culture festival arrives at Anglesey Showground from 23 May – 29 May, TfW said the partnership ensures that cultural milestones and the celebration of the Welsh language are accessible to all.

Passengers travelling to the Eisteddfod are encouraged to look out for the iconic Mistar Urdd train.

TfW will also be on the Maes and will share its stand with infrastructure partners Network Rail where visitors will be able to learn of the benefits to recent timetable changes and the importance of railway safety.

Lowri Joyce, Head of Welsh Language at Transport for Wales said:

“We are thrilled to be back at the Maes for another year. “Seeing the Mistar Urdd train out on the tracks always brings a smile to our passengers' faces, and we are equally proud to support the ‘Fund for All' initiative for a second year. Ensuring that every child in Wales has the chance to participate in these cultural milestones is at the very heart of what we do.”

For more information visit: Travelling to Eisteddfod yr Urdd | Urdd Gobaith Cymru