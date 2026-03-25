Transport for Wales Opens National EV ChargePoint Platform to All Welsh Local Authorities

Transport for Wales (TfW) is supporting the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by providing all 22 local authorities with free access to a shared national data platform.

ChargePoint Navigator is designed to simplify site selection, reduce costs, and support EV infrastructure planning to local authorities.

Through TfW sponsorship, every local authority in Wales will now have access to a common evidence base, supporting consistent, transparent and value for money investment in charging infrastructure aligned with national transport policies.

This marks the first time the platform has operated at a national level outside England. Originally funded and co-developed by UK Power Networks Distribution System Operator (DSO) and Field Dynamics, ChargePoint Navigator has already been adopted by more than 100 local authorities in UK Power Networks operational area and is widely endorsed with a 94% customer satisfaction rating.

This builds on the wider support Transport for Wales already offers to local authorities to improve access to data, strengthen in-house capability and deliver EV charging infrastructure that is sustainable and equitable.

The initiative is a key step in delivering the Wales Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan, which highlights the need for more coordinated, data-led approaches to EV charging across Wales.

Tony Clayton, EV Infrastructure Programme Manager at Transport for Wales, said:

“As Wales’ EV charging network matures, our focus is shifting from simply increasing charger numbers to ensuring provision is fair, strategic and meets the needs of communities across the country. “ChargePoint Navigator supports this by bringing consistent data and shared expertise into one place, helping us raise standards and ensuring EV infrastructure contributes fully to our wider transport and decarbonisation ambitions.”

Craig Stephenson, Managing Director of Field Dynamics, said:

“Local authorities play a critical role in shaping how EV charging infrastructure is delivered on the ground. “It’s vital they have the right data and tools at their fingertips to make informed decisions and to actively shape outcomes.”

Lynne McDonald, Head of Local Net Zero at UK Power Networks DSO, said: