Transport for Wales Opens Applications for 2026 Accelerator Programme

Transport for Wales (TfW) is inviting innovators, entrepreneurs and startups to help shape the future of transport through Lab by Transport for Wales Accelerator 2026.

Applications for Transport for Wales Accelerator is now open, with the 10 week programme designed to take startups from ideation to product launch, with an opportunity to deploy solutions across Transport for Wales.

This year’s accelerator programme is inviting proposals across these key areas:

Safety and Sustainability

Robotics, Quantum and 3D Printing

Customer Experience

Wildcard: Future of Transport – Ensuring TfW is Future Ready

Any organisation, entrepreneur, startup or scaleup business that has a product or idea that can address real-world transport challenges and deliver meaningful impact for customers, communities and the environment is encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will benefit from:

Access to innovation enabler funding

Specialist R&D training to refine and develop their ideas

Expert mentorship and industry support

The opportunity to deploy their innovation with Transport for Wales

At the end of the 10 weeks, all businesses taking part in the programme will present their MVP (Minimum Viable Product) on Demo Day, with the goal of securing funding with Transport for Wales.

Successful candidates will then have the financial security and access to resources needed to further develop their product or service for integration across the network, said TfW.

Applications close at 12:00pm on 20 March 2026.