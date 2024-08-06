Transport for Wales Launches Unlimited Rail Passes

Transport for Wales is launching unlimited rail travel passes this summer to encourage people to travel sustainably when exploring Wales’s beauty.
Customers can experience unlimited off-peak rail travel with four or one-day passes. Passes also include travel on selected TrawsCymru bus routes, providing customers with more connections and route options.
The Explore Wales, Explore North and Mid Wales and Explore South Wales offer four days of unlimited rail travel over an eight-day period, while the Explore West Wales and Explore Cambrian offer unlimited travel for one-day.
Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at TfW said:
“Wales is a beautiful country to explore with lots of attractions and these unlimited rail passes provide visitors and local people with the opportunity to explore using the railway.
“The selection of passes available allow customers to travel from North Wales to South Wales with stops in between, or simply to explore just one region. There’s a pass available for everyone and we hope to encourage people to use them and travel sustainably.”