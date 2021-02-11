Transport for Wales Launches New Apprenticeship Academy

Transport for Wales has launched a new Apprenticeship Academy that will provide all apprentices with additional knowledge and skills to complement their learning within their apprenticeship discipline.

Academi Prentisiaeth will provide all 30 apprentices in Transport for Wales with extra learning, focused on developing their professional and personal skill base. The internal programme allows young people at TfW to gain their vocational qualification but also to embark on a personal development programme, allowing them to kickstart their careers.

Launched during National Apprenticeship Week, the apprentices started the first programme of the academy, Ffynnu (meaning thrive in Welsh), a series of monthly masterclasses exploring skills such as leadership, public speaking, health and wellbeing, sustainability and more.

TfW is fully aligned with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act and Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, joined the virtual launch to talk about her role, as well as providing an important overview of the Act and the seven wellbeing goals.

Georgia Cope, Project Management Apprentice in the Infrastructure team in TfW, age 19, explained what she was looking forward to most about Academi Prentisiaeth.

She said: “It’s a really exciting programme which will help me develop additional knowledge and life skills which will benefit my future career. It’s been a challenge to adapt to working remotely during these difficult times, so it’s more important than ever myself and fellow apprentices have a space where we can reach out for further support.

“I feel really lucky that the programme is available to the apprentices in the company and I believe it will bring a sense of community where we can help and support each other.”

Lisa Yates, Director of People and Organisational Development at TfW, added:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a chance for us to shine a light on our amazing apprentices, who are part of a young, growing organisation with bold plans to transform transport in Wales. I’m thrilled we’ve successfully launched Academi Prentisiaeth, a unique initiative which will complement the traditional programme that’s already in place for our apprentices with a more rounded approach to skills.

“We’ve shaped a series of monthly masterclasses and activities which will give our apprentices the knowledge and skills they’ll need to thrive in their careers. Each of the masterclasses is linked to one of the Well-being of Future Generations Act’s seven Wellbeing Goals, as well as our company’s purpose, vision and values. Academi Prentisiaeth will play a vital role in supporting the successful delivery of our People Strategy, with our vision of becoming an Employer of Choice.”