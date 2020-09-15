Transport for Wales Launch Supply Chain Platform Events

Transport for Wales are running a series of bi-monthly interactive Supply Chain Platform events in conjunction with Business Wales to help them deliver and grow a diverse and sustainable supply chain.

The Supply Chain Platform events will involve collaborating with potential supply chain partners and addressing topical themes that will help organisations work with together and provide a platform for them to engage and ask questions.

Each event will cover different themes with the first event on 16 September focused on providing guidance on how potential suppliers can demonstrate health and safety competence in their tender responses. TfW will be providing real life examples of where responses have failed previously and provide them with some tips to help them in the future.

Subject matter experts from across TfW and Business Wales will be present for each event depending on the topic. Future events will include sessions on sustainability, innovation and collaboration.

Sarah Jane Waith, Transport for Wales Head of Supply Chain and Contract Management, said:

“I’m delighted that we’re able to offer the opportunity for existing and potential supply chain partners to engage with us on these Supply Chain Platform events. “These events will not only provide benefits to all parties but will ensure an engaged, well-informed supply chain who are ready for the opportunities that TfW and our partners can provide.”

To find out more, please visit: https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/transport-for-wales-find-out-how-you-can-engage-with-our-new-supply-chain-platform/.