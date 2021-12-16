Transport for Wales Launch New Smartphone App

Transport for Wales ( TfW ) has launched its new smartphone app, providing enhanced features and, for the first time, a bilingual service.

The app's features are all about making it easier and quicker for customers to access up-to-date information and buy tickets quickly and easily. It allows customers to purchase and manage tickets from their smartphone and track their journey in real-time.

The app also provides handy travel information for journeys, so customers can always be up to date on what time they will arrive at their destination and what facilities are available on their journey.

With the introduction of the new app, the old TfW Rail app will be retired from customer use, although tickets stored on the old app will be available to use until Sunday, 6 March 2022. All website customers with an existing ‘my account' will also need to open a new account.

