Transport for Wales Expands Services Ahead of Wrexham Eisteddfod

Following the success of sustainable travel at last year's Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, Transport for Wales (TfW) is encouraging visitors to use green travel options for this year’s event in Wrexham.

The Eisteddfod will be held in Isycoed, on the outskirts of the city, from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 9 August 2025.

TfW has been working closely with Wrexham County Borough Council and the Eisteddfod organisers to finalise comprehensive transport arrangements designed to make green travel options the easiest and most convenient way of travelling for visitors.

Wrexham General is the nearest station to the Maes. To accommodate the increase in passenger numbers TfW and Avanti West Coast will be running extra services throughout the week.

For onwards journey to the Maes, free shuttle buses will run frequently between Wrexham General railway station, Wrexham Bus station and the Maes. These services will run daily from 8am until midnight.

Additionally, the enhanced TrawsCymru T3 bus route (Barmouth to Wrexham) will also call at the Eisteddfod Maes as an additional designated stop.

TfW are actively engaging with Cycling UK and Wrexham Council to identify safe routes and methods for visitors choosing to arrive via bike/wheeling and on foot.

Gethin George, Programme Manager at TfW, said: