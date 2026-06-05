Transport for Wales Enters Final Stages for Tram-Trains Introduction

Transport for Wales (TfW) is entering the final stages of preparation ahead of the introduction of its first brand‑new tram‑trains on Pontypridd to Cardiff Bay services this summer.

Training for traincrew is well under way, with test runs taking place most days.

TfW continues work to install nine new toilet facilities as well as five refurbished toilet facilities across the Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr lines, helping ensure customers have access to toilets when the tram-trains are rolled out.

The South Wales Metro aims to improve connections between Cardiff and the Valleys, with more frequent and faster journeys. TfW's new fleet of fully electric tram-trains are key to delivering this ambitious Metro timetable.

The improved performance of the new trains, combined with the improvements TfW made to the infrastructure will reduce journey times to around 50 minutes between Cardiff and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr, with a train every 15 minutes. These changes will be delivered gradually in phases.

Tram-trains will also allow TfW's network to be expanded, as they're able to run on light-rail tram lines in the future as part of the Cardiff Crossrail project.

The tram-trains are designed for Metro style hop-on-hop-off journeys, with level boarding from train to platform, three open carriages and improved spaces on board for wheelchairs and bikes.

The first of the 36 new tram-trains will be introduced onto Pontypridd to Cardiff Bay services this summer, replacing the older Class 150 trains that currently run on these services.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at TfW, said:

“Our teams are working extremely hard as we move into the final stages ahead of introducing our first tram‑trains into service. With driver and train manager training nearing completion and testing taking place most days, we're making strong progress towards launching these services. “The tram‑trains are central to delivering the faster, more frequent journeys promised by the South Wales Metro and, alongside pay as you go, will support a true turn‑up‑and‑go service for communities across the Valleys.”

As with other metro systems across the UK and Europe, TfW's tram‑trains do not have toilets on board. Transport for Wales said it recognises how important access to toilet facilities is for customers and has made a significant investment to improve provision where the tram-trains will run.

This includes the installation of nine new station toilets across the network, alongside the upgrade of five existing facilities. These improvements mean that customers travelling on tram‑train services should never be more than 20 minutes away from a toilet when travelling on the network.

Each of the newly installed toilets have been designed with accessibility in mind, including:

Wheelchair access.

Support rails.

Help points on the inside and outside of the toilets.

Baby changing facilities.

Sanitary product dispensers.

To keep passengers safe, TfW has upgraded the CCTV and lighting at all stations where the new toilets have been installed. CCTV outside the toilets will be streamed live to TfW's Integrated Control Centre in Taff's Well, where it's managed 24/7 by a dedicated team.

Live help points will ensure customers can report any issues, and remote door locking aims to also help reduce vandalism and anti-social behaviour. TfW will also employ mobile teams to keep the toilets clean and secure.

As installation of the new facilities progresses, with six of nine toilets now nearing completion, Transport for Wales will provide temporary facilities at Pontypridd, Trefforest and Radyr while existing toilets at these stations are refurbished. These temporary facilities will open in time for the first tram-trains to enter service.

Further information, including maps showing the new toilet locations, is available on the TfW website – https://tfw.wales/south-wales-metro-toilets