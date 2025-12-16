Transport for Wales Delivers Continued Improvement in Punctuality

The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) quarterly figures for July to September shows TfW had the biggest improvement in punctuality of all UK train operators, with a 4.9 percentage point increase to 84.1%.

The second biggest increase was East Midlands Trains’ 1.4 percentage point improvement. Overall TfW has moved up to 12th out of the 24 companies for performance.

It follows the ORR figures for the previous quarter – April to June 2025 – in which TfW also had the biggest improvement in punctuality of all the UK train companies.

The growth in performance was delivered while also seeing a significant increase in passenger numbers over the summer for several major events including Oasis’ opening two gigs of their reunion tour.

Meanwhile, customer satisfaction figures released by Transport Focus show TfW achieved the highest overall satisfaction score among train operators serving Wales, scoring 88% – up from 84% in June.

TfW placed second out of all the UK operators for value for money and performed strongly on crowding on board (83% satisfaction) and personal safety on board (91%), both above regional and national averages.

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer, said:

“This is the second quarter of significant improvement in our punctuality performance as we focus on delivering the best-possible service for our customers. “There is a lot of hard work being put in by TfW and our industry partners at, Amey in Wales and Network Rail to drive continuous improvement in how quickly we get things moving when there is a delay and identifying regular issues and hotspots so we can fix them. “We are now regularly delivering the best performance in the industry on the Core Valley Lines and we are focussed on replicating these brilliant results right across the Wales and Borders network. “We know there is still work to do, but as more of our £800m fleet of brand-new trains come into service we are aiming to improve performance and the customer experience across the network.”

TfW’s cancellation figures also improved by 1.4 percentage points for the period from July to September, which was the fourth biggest improvement in the industry. Overall TfW has moved up to 16th out of the 24 companies for cancellations.

This was despite a number of incidents of cable theft on the Rhymney Valley lines in September, which caused a significant number of cancellations and damage costing more than £750,000, said TfW.