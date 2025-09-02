Transport for Wales Becomes First UK Train Operator to Launch VR Training

Transport for Wales (TfW) has become the first train operator in the UK to introduce new, cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) training technology for front-line staff.

The innovative VR software allows trainees to experience key, real-world scenarios from the comfort of a classroom before moving on to practical training.

The VR training features a computerised replica of a brand-new Class 197 train, which now operates on the majority of mainline routes across Wales and the Borders.

Developed by Denova, a Scottish based company, the training environment gives trainees full control, allowing them to change between keys, check route diagrams, and even use a whistle to alert virtual customers.

David Lewis, Commercial Operations Trainer at Transport for Wales said:

“We’re really excited about launching this software. It’s a fantastic investment by TfW in training and will make a massive difference moving forward. “This sort of training is used by the military, NHS, emergency services and other educational establishments but we’re the first train operator in the UK to introduce it to our train manager function. “It’s important to understand that it doesn’t replace real life training but it will bridge the gap between theory in the classroom and practical experience.”

Lee Alexander, a Conductor Instructor at Transport for Wales, who has worked on the railway for 18 years said he was “impressed to see the technology in action and I wish this was about when I was doing my training”.

“You can test out situations you just wouldn’t typically experience in the real world when taking trainees out. “I must have trained hundreds of Train Conductors over the years and this would have been fantastic to have had for them. “I was really impressed with the technology and I like that we can suggest ideas for different scenarios.”

Brendan Morris CEO of Denova said: