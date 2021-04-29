Transport Firm Increases Services to Meet Growing Demand

Adventure Travel is set to ramp up services next month (MAY) as a direct result of increasing passenger numbers and customer feedback.
The bus company, previously known as NAT Group, has boosted timetable frequencies on a number of services, as well as adapting routes to satisfy more customers’ needs, adding new journeys and even allocating double decker vehicles on busier routes.
As restrictions are eased, Adventure Travel’s C8 and X1 services are experiencing a higher number of passengers. From May, the popular X1 service will increase to every fifteen minutes on peak weekdays, whilst the C8 service will increase to a 30 minute frequency. The 102 service will incorporate a new section of route between Taff’s Well and Nantgawr College before continuing on to its normal route creating a new link with the village.
In direct response to customer requests, the bus operator will also be adding a new 0620 journey to the 106 service in Ynysybwl.
Adventure Travel has a policy that ensures its service changes are guided by passenger requirements, guaranteeing that bus services are genuinely useful and flexible to those that use them.
Adam Keen, Managing Director of Adventure Travel, said:
“In line with our policy of wanting service changes to be driven by passenger feedback, I am pleased to confirm a number of positive service enhancements for our loyal customers.
“Our business has seen significant increases in passenger numbers over the last fortnight since non-essential retail was reopened and, accordingly, we are going to provide more buses – and therefore more seats – to ensure that people continue to find bus travel accessible.
“We fully acknowledge that the current social distancing measures on buses have resulted in far fewer seats being available, so with some financial assistance from Transport for Wales, we are pleased to provide these additional journeys to ensure that people who want to travel can do so.”