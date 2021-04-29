Transport Firm Increases Services to Meet Growing Demand

Adventure Travel is set to ramp up services next month (MAY) as a direct result of increasing passenger numbers and customer feedback.

The bus company, previously known as NAT Group, has boosted timetable frequencies on a number of services, as well as adapting routes to satisfy more customers’ needs, adding new journeys and even allocating double decker vehicles on busier routes.

As restrictions are eased, Adventure Travel’s C8 and X1 services are experiencing a higher number of passengers. From May, the popular X1 service will increase to every fifteen minutes on peak weekdays, whilst the C8 service will increase to a 30 minute frequency. The 102 service will incorporate a new section of route between Taff’s Well and Nantgawr College before continuing on to its normal route creating a new link with the village.

In direct response to customer requests, the bus operator will also be adding a new 0620 journey to the 106 service in Ynysybwl.

Adventure Travel has a policy that ensures its service changes are guided by passenger requirements, guaranteeing that bus services are genuinely useful and flexible to those that use them.

Adam Keen, Managing Director of Adventure Travel, said: