Transforming Towns Funding Revitalises Merthyr Tydfil Town Centre

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant has seen first-hand how Welsh Government investment is revitalising Merthyr Tydfil’s town centre.

During a tour of the town centre, which took place ahead of a Cabinet meeting in Merthyr Tydfil, the Cabinet Secretary visited projects supported through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, which is revitalising key areas of the town and creating opportunities for local businesses, residents, and visitors.

The projects visited included the relocation and transformation of the Indoor Market in St Tydfil’s Shopping Centre.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council has been awarded more than £1.6 million from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund to support moving the market from its current location on the upper floor to a large, vacant, ground floor unit within the Shopping Centre, formally occupied by Wilko.

The new location will make the market fully accessible. Renovation works are expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant said:

“Our town and city centres are the beating hearts of our Welsh communities, and it's wonderful to see first-hand how these projects are delivering meaningful change for Merthyr Tydfil. “Through our Transforming Towns programme, we have invested more than £25 million in Merthyr, revitalising spaces, supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for residents. “The success of these schemes demonstrates how Welsh Government’s targeted investment can unlock potential, strengthen local enterprise, and build inclusive spaces that bring real benefits to our town centres and the communities they serve.”