Transforming a Former Pub into a Co-Working Hub for Entrepreneurs

Denbighshire County Council used £312,000 of funding through the European Regional Development Fund and the Welsh Government to create the office accommodation at the semi-derelict Costigan’s building on Bodfor Street, Rhyl.

Accommodation for around 20 business start-ups in flexible accommodation has been created with space to host events and a coffee shop on site.

Startup and coworking experts, TownSq has been chosen by Denbighshire County Council to take on the building which is expected to be used to support businesses, create jobs and grow the local economy.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“We are pleased to be working with TownSq on this project, they have developed a successful model for supporting entrepreneurs and are well experienced in launching and running coworking spaces across the country. “This new space will be used to support entrepreneurship and business, creating a “hub” for existing and start-up small and micro businesses, encouraging them to set up or to use the town centre as their base. “This use would fit in with our vision for the future of Rhyl, bringing new business and footfall into the town centre and benefiting the economy in the whole of Denbighshire. “We want this space to be a place where young people can take their first steps as business owners and help the next generation of entrepreneurs get their start. We want to support all young people to achieve their potential and this project supports that work.”

TownSq, which also manages spaces in Wrexham, West Sussex, Oxfordshire and Devon is now looking to recruit a Community Manager for the hub, with a view to opening early next year.

Carl Turner, Senior Community Manager for TownSq said:

“We're delighted to have been appointed as operators of the Costigan’s Coworking hub and are excited to get underway. We've already begun drawing up plans to create a welcoming community of start-ups and small businesses and are now looking for a Community Manager to help us find some founding members. “There's a huge amount of potential in Rhyl and we're proud to be the team that will help give the next wave of entrepreneurs the supportive start they need. Its location is perfect, right next to the train and bus station, which will help anyone looking to commute more efficiently. “If anyone would like to learn more about the space, or would like to join our team and help shape our vision for the area, they can contact us at [email protected] or 02921 111 252.”

The scheme is being part funded by the Transforming Towns programme, which is funded by the Welsh Government and European Regional Development Fund.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said:

“Earlier this year I visited Costigans and it is great to see how Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns funding has breathed new life into this iconic old building. Transforming it into a space that will benefit up and coming businesses, boost regeneration and local employment. “We are committed to creating lasting economic change and one priority is enabling people to work closer to home, to improve livelihoods and lifestyles. “These co-working spaces at Costigans are a prime example of the Transforming Towns agenda.”

TownSq creates communities across the UK that foster the creation and growth of enterprise through collaboration, support and leadership. The business operates hubs in North Wales, Oxfordshire, West Sussex and Devon, and can support people from an idea right through to founding, investment and growth. It runs Startup Club, an after-work support program to help people who want to start a business but are unable to quit their job, as well as TownSq Accelerator, to fast trick businesses that are aiming to grow quickly.

The project forms part of the Council’s Vison for Rhyl document which aims to help create opportunities for the local community to shape their town and raise aspirations, bringing new business and footfall into the town centre.