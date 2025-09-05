Transformation Portfolio Delivers £10m Savings for Powys

Transformational change has helped services across Powys to improve efficiency, saving costs of more than £10 million, the county council has said.

Through targeted investment, innovation, and collaboration, Powys County Council has made services more efficient, more responsive, and less costly, it said.

The council’s Finance Panel is set to consider the End of Year Transformation Portfolio Report for 2024/25, which confirms the council saved a net total of £10.8 million through the portfolio.

Key highlights from the end-of-year report include:

Social Services and Wellbeing : The Edge of Care programme has supported families helped reduce the number of children looked after, and improved parent and carer skills and confidence. The 16+ Accommodation project has enabled more care leavers to remain close to family and friends in Powys. The new fostering framework is enabling more children to stay in Powys through the recruitment of 14 new foster carers. Domiciliary care reforms reduced care hours waiting by 39%.

Transforming Education : The Transforming Education programme has removed £3 million pounds of backlog maintenance costs across the schools’ estate. It has also created the opportunity for investment in a new, state-of-the-art special school in Newtown. In other areas of the county, two small schools have closed and pupils have successfully transitioned to new learning environments with increased facilities and improved opportunities.

Climate & Nature Programme : 84 decarbonisation projects across 39 buildings and schools delivered an estimated £400,000 in energy savings and 179 tonnes of yearly CO ₂ e reductions. The council secured £7.2 million in capital investment for 2024/25 and £1.1 million for future sustainability projects.

Supporting Our Communities : The Shared Prosperity Fund supported 130 local projects, creating 400 jobs and safeguarding 1,230 others. The Local Broadband Fund connected 152 hard-to-reach sites, enhancing digital inclusion and enabling 12 Powys towns to offer free town centre Wi-Fi.

Cynefin : 118 new homes have been added to the council’s social housing stock since the programme started three years ago, and over 300 more are planned to be delivered by 2030, subject to approvals and Welsh Government funding. A design book of standard house types has been developed, aiming to reduce development costs through familiarisation of contractors, builders, and suppliers with the build requirements.

Digital: Harnessing the opportunities of new technology to be more efficient and improve our customers’ experience.

