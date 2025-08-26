Transformation of Former Debenhams in Swansea Begins

Works are now taking place at Swansea city centre's former Debenhams unit as a project to bring it back into use gathers pace.

Acting on behalf of Swansea Council, a team from Andrew Scott Ltd is now inside the building to carry out stripping-out work to help prepare it for occupation.

The council is in advanced leasing discussions for the building with two well-known high street retailers and a leisure operator.

The ground floor of the building will be subdivided into two units for the well-known retail tenants and the upper floors will be repurposed for the leisure operator.

As soon as leasing discussions are complete, the names of the shops and the leisure business will be announced.

The council hopes to start to announce who the new tenants will be in the coming weeks.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We know how important the former Debenhams unit is for Swansea residents and city centre businesses. It's why we bought the building with Welsh Government support after Debenhams went into administration and we continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring it back into use. “The strip-out works which have now started are needed to bring the building into a condition that will be acceptable for prospective tenants to start their fit-outs. “Bringing the former Debenhams unit back into use is part of our commitment to deliver a thriving city centre for the benefit of local people, local businesses and visitors to the city.”

As well as the stripping out of the building's fixtures and fittings, re-roofing is among the other work planned for the former Debenhams unit.