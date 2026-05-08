Tramshed Tech to Host Welsh Launch of £500m UK Sovereign AI Fund

Tramshed Tech is set to host the Welsh launch of the UK’s Sovereign AI Fund (SOV/AI).

The Sovereign AI Fund is the UK Government's new £500 million venture fund dedicated to backing Britain's AI founders.

The launch event in Cardiff on the evening of May 28 follows the Fund's successful national UK launch at Wayve in London last month.

The Sovereign AI Fund aims to further support early-stage and scaling companies from Seed to Series A, developing cutting-edge AI technologies, with a focus on responsible innovation, economic resilience, and long-term national competitiveness.

The new fund will provide access to capital via equity investment, access to compute power via the UK's largest AI supercomputers, access to talent visas and engagement with a network of high-level industry partners, enabling Welsh startups and entrepreneurs to bring transformative ideas to market.

Apart from providing a stimulus to the Welsh tech sector to originate AI-driven IP products and services, and accelerate company growth to help them reach global markets, the SOV/AI Fund also aims to strengthen local talent pipelines and skills development around AI, crowding inward investment into the Welsh tech ecosystem.

Last November the UK Government announced a £10 billion AI Growth Zone for South Wales, with sites stretching along the M4 corridor from Newport to Bridgend, as well as an AI Growth Zone in North Wales, with the site set to straddle the Menai Strait, with a base at Prosperity Parc on Anglesey and another at Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd.

“Wales has the talent, the ambition and the energy to lead in the next wave of AI – and £20 billion of AI Growth Zone funding for Wales gives us just the stimulus platform to prove it,” said Louise Harris, CEO of Tramshed Tech. “The Sovereign AI Fund is about backing that potential. It's about making sure Welsh companies have what they need: the capital, the connections, and the compute power, to compete globally, while building solutions that reflect our values and priorities. That's what this launch is all about.”

The Cardiff launch will bring together founders, investors, policymakers, and academic leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and will showcase emerging Welsh startups ready to scale. It also aims to highlight pathways for collaboration between industry, research institutions and investors.

The event will also mark the revitalisation of a Wales & the West regional partnership, with TechSpark UK, Tramshed Tech's Bristol-based industry partners in the UK Tech Cluster Group, set to attend. The move signals a joint regional approach to crowding inward investment into the Welsh and West of England tech ecosystem.

Senior representatives from the Bristol University Isambard Supercomputer team are also due to attend. The team is also supporting the new SOV/AI Fund with up to £1 million of compute power being made available by Isambard to selected AI companies via the new fund.

For more information on the Fund visit: UK Sovereign AI Fund | Backing British AI Startups