Tramshed Tech Startup Academy Concludes with Demo Day

Tramshed Tech’s Startup Academy has come to an end with a demo-day for it’s cohort.

The final week saw the cohort pitching to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business received £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups to help with future business growth.

The twelve-week-programme has been praised for being a fantastic opportunity for younger businesses.

Currently housing 50+ companies at their Cardiff site, from pre-revenue startups to scaling companies and with 600+ registered members from the local digital and tech community, Tramshed Tech are well placed to run a startup incubator programme and it’s not been missed by Google.

The twelve-week programme has covered all aspects of building a successful business from planning and idea generation to product development, finance and team building.

See this video for how the cohort found the programme.