Tramshed Tech Launches AI Enable V2 to Drive AI Adoption

Tramshed Tech, working with Cardiff Capital Region, has announced a fully funded initiative designed to help SMEs to adopt AI in practical, strategic ways.

After the success of a pilot programme and building on the DSIT Opportunities Action Plan, AI Enable is returning to help SME leaders harness the power of AI, Tramshed Tech said.

The programme aims to equip business leaders with the tools, knowledge and support to develop AI solutions that deliver real impact, from day-to-day operations to organisation-wide transformation. Companies will work with AI experts to identify, embed and evaluate AI tools for real business impact.

Elizabeth Williams, Programme Lead at Tramshed Tech, said:

“We are excited to be launching the second iteration of the AI Enable programme following the success of the 2025 pilot. This programme is designed to demystify AI for businesses and provide clear, practical pathways to streamline time-consuming processes, improve customer retention and become more agile. AI Enable doesn’t just support businesses during the programme, it’s built to enable AI adoption for the long term. We can’t wait to see the pilots that emerge by the end of the programme.”

The programme is open to SME leaders from any industry in the Cardiff Capital Region, particularly those who:

Lead or influence strategic decision making in organisations of 10 to 50 employees

See AI as a practical tool for improving productivity and competitiveness

Want to embed AI into everyday business operations, not just run pilots

Are ready to lead change and champion AI adoption within their teams

Rowena O'Sullivan, Skills Lead for Cardiff Capital Region, said:

“As an organisation that is committed to growing and keeping talent in our region, the AI Enable programme is an opportunity to demonstrate the art of the possible and I'm so pleased to see Cardiff Capital Region being part of that. “It's great to be funding an initiative that embraces AI and what that offers to businesses, as well as how innovation-led growth can shape the future of the region so that it is fairer, greener and stronger for future generations.”

Programme Features

Expert-Led Masterclasses: Practical sessions exploring AI tools and strategies

AI Knowledge Sessions: Stay ahead of AI trends and best practices

1:1 Tailored Support: Personalised guidance to turn AI concepts into tangible business results

Mentorship & Peer Learning: Collaborate with experienced mentors and like-minded SME leaders

Applications are now live and businesses can apply here