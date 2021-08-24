Tramshed Tech Launch Startup Academy Supported by Google

Tramshed Tech, a start-up ecosystem and the fastest growing business incubator in Wales is launching a Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups! Workshops will take place every Thursday, beginning 30th September 2021.

Currently housing 50+ companies at their Cardiff site, from pre-revenue startups to scaling companies and with 600+ registered members from the local digital and tech community, Tramshed Tech are well placed to run a startup incubator programme and it’s not been missed by Google.

The twelve-week programme will cover all aspects of building a successful business from planning and idea generation to product development, finance and team building. The final week will involve pitching to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business will receive £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups to help with future business growth.

Itinerary:

● Week 1: Introduction Session and Idea Generation

● Week 2: Brand and Sales Narrative (Storytelling for Startups)

● Week 3: Sales Channels and Operations

● Week 4: Talking to Users (S1) and High Productivity Business Operations (S2)

● Week 5: Finance to Start and Grow your Business

● Week 6: Managing Business Growth

● Week 7: Building Business Culture (Sustainability and wellbeing focus)

● Week 8: How to build a successful leadership team (S1) and How to Lead (S2)

● Week 9: Protecting your Business

● Week 10: Pitching to investors

● Week 11: Investing Pitching Panel

● Week 12: Feedback and Outcomes Session

The cohort will be provided with peer-to-peer sessions, progress support and a large range of OnDemand video and written content. Tramshed Tech have an extensive list of partners including Barclays Eagle Labs, Geovation and FinTech Wales, all of whom will be engaged in the Academy for referrals, mentoring and advice.

To be eligible for the programme individuals must have an established, post-start company or a pre-start with a solid business idea ready to take the next step and potential for growth.

Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK said:

“At Google for Startups we believe that the next groundbreaking innovation can be built anywhere. We’ve been so impressed with the Welsh startup community for years now, and Tramshed sits at the very heart of it. Having supported and connected us to some of our amazing alumni startups like Awen Collective or Concentric Health, taking on big challenges in the space of cybersecurity and healthcare, we’re thrilled to work with Tramshed Tech again and help discover the next big Welsh startup ”

Jessica Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager and Academy Founder, Tramshed Tech said:

“The Academy provides an opportunity for like minded entrepreneurs to come together and grow. The Academy is designed to support and nurture startups through the key challenges and growing pains faced at the outset of your entrepreneurship journey. The positive feedback we have received in previous iterations of the Academy has spurred us on to develop and improve the programme and we are so excited to have the support of Google for Startups to expand and grow the programme.”

To register your interest, please head to academy.tramshedtech.co.uk