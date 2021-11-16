Tramshed Startup of the Week – Episode 4

Tramshed Tech, a start-up ecosystem and the fastest growing business incubator in Wales is launching a Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups! Workshops will take place every Thursday.

Currently housing 50+ companies at their Cardiff site, from pre-revenue startups to scaling companies and with 600+ registered members from the local digital and tech community, Tramshed Tech are well placed to run a startup incubator programme and it’s not been missed by Google.

The twelve-week programme will cover all aspects of building a successful business from planning and idea generation to product development, finance and team building. The final week will involve pitching to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business will receive £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups to help with future business growth.

Companies who are taking part include Airb- Easy, Route Connect and Ascend.