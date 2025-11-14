Training Provider Recognises Staff Apprenticeship Achievements

Four employees of a leading Welsh work-based learning provider have practised what the company preaches by enhancing their skills and professional development.

The achievements of Alex Hogg, head of information technology, Sharon Roberts and Iestyn Evans, training officers and Manon Rosser, Welsh language support and communication officer, were celebrated at Cambrian Training Company’s autumn apprenticeship graduation ceremony.

Alex, 43, has achieved a First Class Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree Apprenticeship in Applied Software Engineering with the Open University, recognising his commitment to lifelong learning

Having worked for Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company for 17 years, he balanced his role managing IT and data analysis with four years of weekly academic study time.

“I didn’t think I was that academic and was surprised to get first-class honours,” said Alex. “The degree benchmarks my skills and gives me a real confidence boost.”

Throughout his studies, Alex applied his learning directly to the business, developing several bespoke software applications that have streamlined internal processes -from expenses to travel – saving staff time and improving efficiency.

His role is central to the company’s operational success, ensuring accurate data analysis and reporting to meet an £8 million apprenticeship contract with the Welsh Government.

Completing an apprenticeship in Welsh Language Translation has opened doors for graduate Manon who has become an Apprenticeship Ambassador with Coleg Cymraeg.

A Politics and Modern History graduate, she completed her apprenticeship with Gower College Swansea together with a Level 3 Digital Literacy qualification.

“My goal now is to use my skills to help Cambrian Training contribute to the Welsh Government’s aim of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050,” she said. “Apprenticeships are inclusive, flexible and tailored to real-world learning styles, especially for those who may not thrive in traditional academic settings. They offer a personal, adaptable approach that empowers learners to thrive.”

Sharon, who lives near Abergavenny, has completed an Apprenticeship in Management which she adds to a string of other qualifications, including a Higher Apprenticeship in Leading the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment.

A training officer and internal quality assurer in food and drink manufacturing, she signed up for the apprenticeship to improve understanding of management functions and to help manage her caseload.

“This experience has given me an insight into the management structures within the company,” said Sharon. “My aim is to utilise the qualification effectively.”

She has worked for Cambrian Training Company for 10 years, delivering food and drink related frameworks and assuring the quality standards.

Iestyn, 56, who lives in Caerphilly, graduated with a Higher Apprenticeship in Leaning and Development which is supporting his work as a food and drink manufacture training officer.

Having graduated from King’s College, London with a Degree in Pharmacy, Iestyn ran his own pharmacy shop in Carmarthen until his late 30s when he decided to take on a new challenge as a Cardiff Youth Offending Team mentor.

He then trained as a butcher with Chris Hayman Butchers, Maesycwmmer before joining Cambrian Training Company five years ago to share his skills and knowledge with apprentices.

“I love the variety of my daily work,” explained Iestyn. “Young people sometimes get a bad press but I find them pretty amazing, on the whole. I enjoy engaging with apprentices and their employers in the workplace. “Achieving the higher apprenticeship has enhanced my role from being an assessor to a teacher and it has given me the theory to back my practical skills. It has made me self-reflect and analyse what I can do to make my apprentices better at their jobs.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company managing director, congratulated the four graduates and said:

“We are committed to ensuring that every member of our team maintains up-to-date sector knowledge. “Continuous investment in professional development is not a one-off event – it’s a core part of our culture and a promise we uphold throughout each colleague’s journey with us. “Their journeys show just how powerful apprenticeships can be: unlocking potential, building confidence and delivering real, lasting impact across the business.”