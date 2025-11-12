Training Provider Hosts Team Wales Skills Torch Relay

One of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, Cambrian Training Company (CTC), recently hosted a leg of the Welsh Government's Team Wales Skills Torch Relay.

The hosting event at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd coincided with a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of more than 100 Cambrian Training Company apprentices.

The Roadtrip to Excellence torch relay celebrates Wales for the first time hosting the WorldSkills UK National Finals, from November 25 to 28.

The relay is travelling around Wales celebrating the very best of Welsh apprentices, especially those competing in the WorldSkills UK National Finals, employers and educators. At each stop, the torch is being welcomed with a community celebration.

Among the highlights was Mia Haf Rees, commis chef at The Grove of Narberth, who completed her Level 3 Professional Cookery Apprenticeship in just 14 months instead of the usual 22 months.

Chosen by Cambrian Training Company as torch bearer to represent hospitality apprentices across Wales, Mia said:

“I learn best by doing. My apprenticeship experience gave me the confidence and skills to grow in my job.”

Mia hopes her journey will inspire other to explore apprenticeships. Her CTC training officer praised her dedication and creativity.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant, MS, said:

“Cambrian Training Company’s celebration is a shining example of the power of apprenticeships to transform lives and strengthen our economy. “The Team Wales Torch Relay showcases the very best of Welsh talent and I’m especially inspired by apprentices like Mia, whose dedication and excellence reflect the future of our workforce. “As Wales prepares to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals for the first time, we celebrate not only our competitors, but the employers and educators who help them thrive.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said the company was honoured to host the Team Wales Torch on such an important day for the graduating apprentices.

“It’s very important to celebrate our apprentices and shine a light on the skills they have developed as they progress in their careers,” she added. “I was particularly pleased that some of our employers, who play a vital role in supporting and nurturing their apprentices, were able to join us in celebrating their achievements. “I hope Wales hosting the UK WorldSkills Finals for the first time and the TeamWales Torch Relay will help raise awareness of the benefits of apprenticeships and vocational education, so that we can achieve parity of esteem between vocational and academic education pathways.”

She encouraged the company’s learners to enter Skills Competition Wales 2026, registration for which is open from November 24 to December 5.

The UK WorldSkills Finals bring together hundreds of talented apprentices and learners across 45 disciplines – from engineering, digital and health to hospitality, construction and the creative industries.

Follow the torch’s journey around Wales at Tîm Cymru / Team Wales on social media. For more information on Skills Competition Wales and WorldSkills UK, visit https://inspiringskills.gov.wales/ .

Cambrian Training Company and its partners deliver apprenticeships for the Wesh Government in hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, sustainable resource management, business administration and management, customer services and retail skills, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure.