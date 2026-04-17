Training Company Celebrates Apprentice Trio’s Awards Nominations

Cambrian Training Company is celebrating the achievements of three apprentices who were finalists in the Wales Food & Drink Awards Apprentice of the Year 2026.

Jonathan ‘Jack’ Pasley, a brewing apprentice at Bunch of Grapes, Cwrw Otley microbrewery, Pontypridd, who was highly commended, Casey Williams, a brewing apprentice at Tiny Rebel, Newport and Antony Ockwell, a butchery apprentice at Filco Foods, Llantwit Major, were Apprentice of the Year finalists.

“Their success reflects not only their individual talent and commitment, but also the strength of apprenticeship pathways in supporting people to grow, retrain and thrive in the food and drink manufacturing industry in Wales,” said Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien. “Jonathan ‘Jack’ Pasley was further recognised by the judges and highly commended for his remarkable progress and contribution.”

Jack spent 24 years in emergency care, including military service in Afghanistan and Iraq, before he rebuilt his career following a PTSD diagnosis.

Joining the brewery as a complete novice in late 2024, he has progressed at an “extraordinary pace”, the training firm said, and is now trusted to run full brews independently. He has completed a Foundation Apprenticeship well ahead of schedule and plans to progress to a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4).

Casey has quickly established himself as an “exceptional” apprentice and a highly capable brewing professional. His rapid development, strong work ethic and consistently high standards have set him apart from the outset, said Cambrian Training Company.

In the Tiny Rebel brewery, Casey manages complex processes, from raw material checks and milling to recipe calculations and producing 5,500 litre batches to exact specifications.

His positive attitude, reliability and passion for the industry make him a valued team member and a standout apprentice, the training firm said.

As a full-time butcher and dedicated apprentice, Antony has shown exceptional commitment to developing his craft. He takes pride in producing high-quality work, mastering skills in meat preparation, knife handling, food safety and customer service.

His passion for butchery and desire to build a long-term career in the industry shine through in everything he does. Being recognised as a finalist has strengthened his confidence and reinforced his commitment to excellence.