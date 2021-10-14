Town Square Spaces Appoints Jamie McGowan as Community Director

Small business and coworking experts Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) has appointed Jamie McGowan as its Community Director.

Jamie, who has managed coworking spaces for a number of years, will be responsible for overseeing TownSq’s hubs across the south of the UK, including Llanishen, Bicester and Bognor Regis, as well as the three new spaces set to open in London.

Along with joining the board of directors, Jamie will lead on the recruitment and support of each space’s Community Managers, as the company continues its expansion across the UK.

Speaking of his appointment, Jamie said it was the chance to work with communities across the country that encouraged him to take on this new challenge:

“Having started my career in hospitality, I’ve always enjoyed working with people and building communities, so when the chance came to do that in some of the most interesting places across the country, I jumped at it. “TownSq has such a varied offering in our southern spaces, whether it’s the UK’s first passive house plus workspace in Bicester, or our seaside coworking in Bognor Regis or the new London spaces; the ethos is the same – people working together to grow and succeed. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to see the difference we can make to communities across the country.”

This news comes after TownSq reported winning six new contracts across the UK, resulting in additional revenue of £15m over the next five years.

Mandy Weston, COO and co-founder of TownSq said the senior appointment was an important milestone in the businesses’ growth:

“We first worked with Jamie a number of years ago when he supported us with our community management. Since founding TownSq, we always kept in touch and when this opportunity came up we knew that Jamie’s passion for people and his personable nature, coupled with his skills and experience was a natural fit. “We’re very proud of our recruitment process which has helped us consistently hire talented people to support us. This means that as we grow, we can promote these passionate people who go on and help us do what we do best, across the UK. This doesn’t happen by accident of course, we work hard to be an attractive employer, and our status as a B Corp means being a responsible and empathetic employer is written into our business structure. “We’re excited to see the impact Jamie can make across our communities as we continue to grow our portfolio of national spaces.”

For more information about TownSq you can head to thetownsquare.co.uk, call 02921 111 252 or email [email protected]