8 April 2025
Mid Wales

Town Council Announces Exhibition for Newtown’s New Brand Launch

A new ‘brand' for Newtown is being launched.

The Newtown Brand Launch Exhibition will be held at Bear Lanes Shopping Centre on April 10, from 11am to 3pm. The event aims to provide a first look at a new identity which is designed to help shape the future of Newtown. Visitors will have the chance to explore exhibits, engage in creative activities and discover how the brand can be used by those who want to influence Newtown’s development.

Highlights of the exhibition will include the story of the brand, creative activities for children, photo opportunities, branded giveaways and new displays throughout the town.

The exhibition will continue at Bear Lanes on the following days from April 11-16, excluding Sunday, April 13, from 11am to 3pm.

The launch of A New Newtown will be followed by a wider campaign celebrating Newtown’s history and future.



