Towergate Insurance Brokers Renews West Wales Rugby Union Sponsorship

One of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers, Towergate Insurance Brokers, has renewed their sponsorship deal with West Wales Rugby Union for the 2022/23 season.

Despite being put on hold during the pandemic, the partnership, which began ahead of the 2019/20 season, is going into its third year.

As a timely celebration of the partnership, Towergate Insurance Brokers recently presented the awards to 2021/22 season winners. The company sponsored three cup competitions, the Towergate Challenge Cup, Plate Cup and Bowl Cup. Newcastle Emlyn RFC, Tumble RFC and Resolven RFC won each prize respectively, and were presented with their trophies at the recent Tovali Awards Dinner by Brendan Hopkins, account executive at Towergate.

Towergate Insurance Brokers, which has over 60 offices nationwide, has a strong Welsh presence and a long-standing relationship with sporting teams across the country, particularly in West Wales where they also sponsor Ammanford Cricket Club.

Brendan Hopkins, Account Executive at Towergate Insurance Brokers, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with the West Wales Rugby Union again after this successful season which saw some brilliant clubs facing off in the different cup competitions. “The partnership is a successful one, thanks to our expertise in providing insurance to sporting clubs and associations and the dedication the WWRU shows in promoting rugby across the region. I am very much looking forward to the coming season and would like to wish all the teams the best of luck.”

John Knox, Sponsorship Lead, West Wales Rugby Union, said:

“We’re really pleased to have Towergate Insurance Brokers back on board for next season as they are always so enthusiastic in their support for the game in the region. “It was great to see so many of the team join us for the annual West Wales Rugby Union Tovali Awards Dinner, which saw the winners of the Towergate sponsored cups celebrated.”

Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisors. Boasting an experienced team of insurance specialists, Towergate Insurance Brokers has built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries, and the everyday risks they face in today’s increasingly complex world. They also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal covers.