Towergate Insurance Brokers Continues to Grow with New Appointment

Leading independent insurance brokers Towergate Insurance Brokers has expanded its Welsh team with a significant new appointment.

Stuart Daviss joins Towergate Insurance Brokers as an account executive, bringing a wealth of industry experience from his time spent working as an account director at Creative Risk Solutions Ltd.

In his new role, he will be engaging with clients directly, growing relationships to provide them with sound insurance and risk management advice. He will predominantly focus on the commercial and corporate sectors, in South and West Wales, with some clients in North Wales and Bristol.

Discussing his new role, Stuart said:

“This is a great opportunity for me to join such a renowned company. From my experience within the sector, it’s clear that Towergate Wales is one of the few brokers that is achieving success in line with their ambition. Towergate’s leadership team here in Wales have assembled an excellent team, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build on existing relationships alongside developing new ones, and I can’t wait to join the dynamic team.”

Gary Stevens, Area Managing Director Wales at Towergate Insurance Brokers said:

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart to the Towergate Wales team. His strong track record makes him a desirable team member to have, and I’m looking forward to seeing him bring that experience to the business by further developing strong client relationships.” “Stuart’s appointment further demonstrates our commitment to investing in talent to complement our existing Welsh teams in Cardiff, Swansea and Haverfordwest. It’s great to have Stuart join us in Cardiff, and I look forward to working alongside him.”

