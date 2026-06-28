Toward Appointed to Lead Business News Wales’ Strategic Brand Evolution

As Business News Wales celebrates its 10th anniversary, the independent Welsh media firm has announced a major strategic rebrand, appointing leading creative agency Toward.

The project marks a significant milestone in the publisher's evolution and reflects its ambition to build on a decade of trusted journalism, thought leadership and stakeholder engagement across Wales' business and public sectors.

The rebrand will extend far beyond a refreshed visual identity. Working closely with the Business News Wales team, Toward will develop a comprehensive brand framework that aligns every aspect of the organisation's communications and audience experience around a clear and consistent core message.

The programme will begin with a complete transformation of the Business News Wales brand identity, including the development of a new logo, visual language and brand architecture designed to reflect the organisation's evolution and future ambitions. Building on this foundation, Toward will redesign Business News Wales' digital newsletters, create a refreshed social media identity and content framework, develop new audience engagement tools, and introduce a new print magazine concept. Together, these elements will deliver a consistent and compelling brand experience across every touchpoint, aligned around a clear core message and supporting the organisation's growing portfolio of digital products and services.

The aim is to create a unified brand experience that strengthens engagement with business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and stakeholders across Wales while supporting the launch of new products and services planned for the coming years.

The new identity will also reflect the changing role of Business News Wales as it continues to evolve from a news platform into a broader business intelligence, communications and engagement partner for organisations operating across Wales.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“As we celebrate ten years of Business News Wales, it felt like the right moment to take a fresh look at how we present ourselves and how we communicate our value to audiences across Wales. “This is about much more than a new logo or visual identity. We're creating a brand platform that supports our next phase of growth, our expanding services and our ambition to remain the most influential business media and engagement platform in Wales. “Having experienced Toward's work during my time on the board of Cardiff Business Club, I've seen first-hand the quality, creativity and strategic thinking they bring. We're excited to be working with them on what is a hugely important project for our future.”

Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Toward, said:

“Business News Wales has established itself as one of the most respected and influential voices in Welsh business over the last decade. It's a brand that has played a significant role in connecting businesses, policymakers and communities across the nation. “Our role is to help ensure that every touchpoint, from newsletters and social media through to print and digital products, works together to tell a consistent and compelling story. We're looking forward to helping shape a brand that reflects both the organisation's heritage and its ambitions for the future.”

The new brand identity will be officially unveiled at a dedicated launch event in July, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Business News Wales.

The event will showcase the transformed brand, including its new visual identity, communications platforms and future product developments, while bringing together key figures from Wales' business and public sectors to celebrate the publication's tenth anniversary and its vision for the decade ahead.