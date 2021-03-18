Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Tourism Leader Welcomes Change of Wales’ Covid-19 Rules in Time for Easter

,

The Welsh Government’s announcement that self-contained accommodation, including caravan parks, can reopen on March 27 has been welcomed by the organisation representing tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales.

MWT Cymru, which has more than 600 members across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, says the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions within Wales in time for Easter is good news for the tourism sector.

From March 27, when the ‘stay local’ travel restrictions will also be lifted by the Welsh Government, people living within Wales will be able to enjoy a holiday break within the country. Only one household from within Wales can book to stay in accommodation.

Visitors from other UK nations will still have to abide by their restrictions, meaning that non-essential travel to Wales and overnight stays are not allowed until April 12 at the earliest.

Val Hawkins, MWT’s chief executive, said:

“We welcome the Welsh Government’s announcement which will allow our members with self-contained accommodation, including caravan parks, to reopen to visitors from within Wales in time for Easter.

“Wales is the first country in the UK to relax the Covid-19 restrictions in this way and that is due to the hard work and discipline of local communities within Wales to drive down the infection rate.

“Some of our members with self-contained accommodation have been gearing up to reopen in time for Easter, but not all will be reopening, as there are still significant restrictions in place.

“Our advice to people who plan to visit Mid Wales after March 27 is to ensure that you book directly with self-contained accommodation that has Covid-secure measures in place and has ‘Good to go’ accreditation.

“The safety of local communities is the first priority for all our members. Self-contained accommodation will only be allowed to take bookings from a single household until the restrictions are further relaxed.

“Whilst there will still be significant restrictions in place, it’s a long-awaited opportunity for people living within Wales, who have been in the current lockdown for  three months, to escape to the outdoors and there is nowhere better than Mid Wales to boost your health and wellbeing.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Mid Wales from other parts of the UK when it’s safe to do so.”

