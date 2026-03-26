Tourism Chief Welcomes £25m Boost to Mid Wales Economy and Transport

A Mid Wales tourism chief has welcomed the announcement of funding approaching nearly £25 million to create long-term economic opportunities for the region and improved transport.

In addition to £13 million investment to improve transport across Mid Wales, Growing Mid Wales has received a further £11.857 million from the UK and Welsh Governments for Mid Wales Growth Deal projects, which are progressing through business case development and approvals.

The nine projects include improving the quality of the visitor experience at Elan Valley Lakes, redevelopment of the Centre for Alternative Technology near Machynlleth to create a flagship sustainable visitor destination and learning experience and the restoration and development of Montgomery Canal.

Active travel, bus infrastructure, electric vehicle charging and improvements to key routes and places across the region will all benefit from the £13 million investment.

This funding aligns with Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan, which aims to improve regional connectivity, access to employment, services and communities and sustainable travel choices.

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), which represents around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, welcomed the funding announcements.

“It’s great news that the region is receiving nearly £25 million to support Mid Wales Growth Deal projects and to improve transport connectivity,” she said. “This funding will potentially have a positive impact on the tourism sector, as it will support the delivery of major projects involving the Elan Valley, the Centre for Alternative Technology and the Montgomery Canal, whilst also making it easier for residents and visitors to travel within Mid Wales. “When tourism benefits, so does the wider economy and communities of Mid Wales.”

Growing Mid Wales has developed the transport plan, approved by the Welsh Government, in partnership with Ceredigion and Powys County Councils after consulting communities, businesses and stakeholders.

People across Mid Wales shared their experiences of travelling in the region and highlighted priority improvements – safer walking and cycling routes, better public transport, improved rural connectivity and transport solutions reflecting the geography and character of Mid Wales.

Schemes approved include the first phases of active travel improvements at Newtown Riverside and Brecon to Groesffordd, Brecon High Street transformation, improved and expanded electric vehicle charging and bus infrastructure across Powys and Ceredigion, completion of Waunfawr to IBERS footway near Aberystwyth and Ridgeway Roundabout first phase improvements.

Councillors Bryan Davies and Jake Berriman, leaders of Ceredigion and Powys County Councils respectively and co-chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, thanked everyone who took part in the public consultation.

“Your views directly informed this plan and will continue to guide how we prioritise investment across Mid Wales,” they said.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said;

“Collaboration will help deliver the connected, sustainable and affordable transport system that the people of Mid Wales deserve. “From transforming Brecon’s high street to boosting the number of electric vehicle charging points in Ceredigion, I’m proud that this investment will strengthen the economy and make life easier for people across the region.”

Councillors Davies and Berriman said the £11.857 million demonstrates the continued momentum behind the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with investment supporting projects as they moved closer to delivery.

Mid Wales Growth Deal forms part of the wider Growing Mid Wales vision to drive sustainable economic growth across the region. Supported by a combined commitment of £110m from the UK and Welsh Governments, the deal aims to leverage further public and private investment of more than £300 million.