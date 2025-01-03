Tourism Businesses Urged to Have Their Say on Visitor Tax Plans

Hotels, guest houses and other providers of visitor accommodation in Powys are being encouraged to take part in a consultation on Welsh Government plans to introduce a tourism tax.

The Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament’s) Finance Committee is seeking views as part of its scrutiny of the proposed Bill which, if passed into law, would see the introduction of a register for all visitor accommodation providers in Wales. It would also give councils – like Powys – the ability to impose a visitor levy (tax) which the places where they stay would be responsible for collecting.

The consultation can be found on the Senedd Cymru website: https://senedd.wales/committees/finance-committee/consultation-visitor-accommodation-register-and-levy-etc-wales-bill/

Or through the Have Your Say Powys site: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/

“The proposed Welsh Government legislation could have far reaching consequences for the tourism sector in Powys so, we are encouraging those who would be affected to feed into this consultation whatever their view point,” said Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

The consultation closes on Friday 10 January.