‘Toughest Crackdown on Late Payments in More Than 25 Years’ Unveiled

The UK Government has unveiled the “largest set of reforms in more than a generation” to tackle late payments to small businesses.

The Small Business Commissioner will be given new powers to investigate poor payment practices, adjudicate payment disputes, and fine the worst offenders, with fines worth tens of millions for firms that persistently pay late or fail to comply with the new laws.

The problem of late payments costs the UK economy £11 billion every year. Some 38 businesses shut their doors every day because they are not paid on time – the equivalent of 266 a week, and more than a thousand in any given month.

The UK Government said the measures, which will be the toughest in the G7, build upon and strengthen legislation on late payments, first laid out in the 1998 Late Payment of Commercial Debt Act, more than 25 years ago.

The changes will include a new 60-day cap on payment terms on all large firms when paying smaller suppliers. New mandatory interest on late payments will also be introduced, with a requirement for all commercial contracts to include statutory interest set at 8% above the Bank of England base rate.

For example, if a small business is owed £10,000 by one of its customers and is paid 60 days later than the agreed payment date, they will be owed £10,293.15 including mandatory interest – £10,000 plus £193.15 interest plus £100 compensation.

The UK Government also proposes to ban the withholding of retention payments under the terms of construction contracts, consulting on its implementation. This will prevent small firms losing retentions to insolvency or non-payment, it said.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Far too many businesses are forced to shut down because they have not been paid – that is simply unacceptable. “We are unveiling the strongest, most robust changes to payment laws in over a generation – laws that will transform the fortunes of small businesses for years to come and make their day to day lives much easier.”

Boards or audit committees of persistently late-paying large companies will be required to publish explanations for poor payment performance and the actions they are taking to address it.

FSB Policy Chair Tina McKenzie said:

“Late payments are a blight on our economy, so FSB is pleased to have worked in partnership with the Government to deliver the toughest legislation in the G7. The new laws will finally bring a stop to big businesses using their small suppliers as sources of free credit. “For the first time, audit committees and boards will question and challenge poor payment performance, publish it in annual reports for all to see, and put it right. Paying in 60 days is not prompt – but strengthening that as the absolute maximum cap after years of dithering is a good step towards encouraging payments in 30 days across all supply chains. Improving the Small Business Commissioner’s powers will also help, mandating CEO's of Britain's poor payers to take the phone call. “This is real progress, and we’ll keep working with the Government to make sure new laws are brought in as soon as possible.”

Minister for Small Business and Economic Transformation, Blair McDougall, said:

“I know first-hand how difficult late payments can be, forcing you to decide if you can afford to keep a business running, pay employees or even buy Christmas presents for your children. “That is why I’m proud to be leading the charge on tackling a problem that has been left untouched for far too long. “These are genuinely game changing measures that will ensure no business, no employer, no family has to endure the immense strain of being left strapped for cash they have already earnt.”

Emma Jones CBE, Small Business Commissioner, said: