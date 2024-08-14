Torfaen MP Visits Leading Aerospace Manufacturer and Award Finalist

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds visited STG Aerospace at its head office in Cwmbran to learn more about the innovative SME in his constituency.

STG Aerospace is a global leader of lighting solutions for aircraft cabins. Its products are line-fit for major manufacturers such as Boeing and Embraer and it supports more than 300 airlines across the world. STG are finalists in the Torfaen & Monmouthshire 2024 Business Awards for Manufacturing Business of the Year and Innovation & Technology Business of the Year categories, with winners announced on 19 September.

It was Thomas-Symonds' second trip to the pioneering firm, having first visited STG in November 2022. The team was able to update him on STG’s latest developments, including the world’s first sustainable emergency floor path marking product, saf-Tglo® eco E1™, launched earlier this year in response to the aerospace industry’s goal to reach net-zero by 2050.

Wales is a centre of excellence for the aerospace industry, with over 160 companies employing 23,000 people in manufacturing, supply, repair and overhaul and civil and military aircraft. STG is proud to contribute to the dynamic growth of the aerospace sector, both in Wales and globally. The firm continues to respond to the challenges faced by key customers, including Boeing, Airbus and Embraer.

Nick Thomas-Symonds said:

“STG Aerospace is a leading employer in our area, contributing to the success and prominence of the Welsh aerospace market at a global level. It was great to meet the team again and see their expertise in action and to learn about the latest innovations. I am delighted that we have STG on our doorstep, and I look forward to seeing what future innovations are in store.”

Dr Sean O’Kell, Business Unit Director of STG, added:

“It was a privilege to welcome Nick back to STG and update him on our latest work. We have done a lot of research into sustainable material options. During that difficult process of incorporating recycled materials into our designs, we have made innovative steps that have led to two patents. We are excited and proud to offer our customers an eco-friendly alternative floor path marking and play our part in supporting a more sustainable future. We are grateful for our MP’s support and look forward to updating him on our journey as a proud member of the aerospace sector in Wales.”

STG was founded in 1995 in response to an incident in Manchester, UK, and pioneered the first emergency exit system using failsafe photoluminescent technology for aircraft. Over almost three decades, STG has developed and evolved its patented emergency floor path marking solutions and photoluminescent signage, alongside its LED cabin lighting range, to achieve the combined goal of enhancing onboard safety and the passenger experience.