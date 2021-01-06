Torfaen Marketing Support Grant is a Real Boost

TORFAEN start-ups, trades people and service providers, are getting a boost from a local marketing grant which puts them firmly in the spotlight.

Torfaen Council Foundational Economy Project Team has launched a Start-up Marketing Support Grant.

The innovative grant, funded by the Welsh Government Foundational Economy Challenge Fund, includes digital advertising and marketing support. It is aimed at new businesses, trades people and services within the local community. The grant allows start ups to use local businesses to help with their marketing, allowing the money to be spent around the county, boosting the local economy!

One of the first to realise the benefit from the grant is Pontypool-based Sizzle Marketing. Launched just a couple of months ago by local entrepreneur, Sam Williams.

Sam, aged 25, from New Inn, Pontypool, said:

“Torfaen Council Foundational Economy Project Team as a whole and in particular the Council's Start Up Marketing Support Grant, have been brilliant in helping me get my business off the ground and trading. “The marketing of my business was absolutely crucial to the success of the launch, even more so in the current, very challenging, business climate. The great thing about this grant is that the invoice is paid for you directly, you get a quote from your supplier, send it to the team and that is all, meaning you are never out of pocket.” “Torfaen's marketing support grant has been extremely useful in helping me get my brand in front of the eyes of potential customer. I am very grateful to Torfaen Council for their continued encouragement and their backing of my start up.”

Executive Member for Economy, Skills & Regeneration, Councillor Joanne Gauden, said:

“The Torfaen Council Foundational Economy Project Team are committed to supporting new businesses, trades people and services within the local community “We are especially excited to be able to help nurture new businesses, like Sizzle Marketing, by providing assistance through our Start-up Marketing Support Grant. The grant is proving to be a great success with a number of Torfaen start ups, trades people and service providers already benefiting directly from the targeted support.”

Cllr Gauden stressed:

“Local businesses can access a range of support services by visiting the Hyb2 in Pontypool Indoor Market. The team there can support local businesses to receive business mentoring, social media training and business planning support.”

One of the many ways Torfaen Council is supporting local businesses, trades people and service providers is through their partnership with the locally founded mobile app UDDR to provide businesses and shoppers with an easy to use ‘One Stop Shop’. Local businesses can use UDDR to digitally market their products and services, while residents and customers can use the app to see what is available in their locality.

The Start Up Marketing Support Grant, developed by Alyson Jones of the Foundational Economy team provides funding for start-up businesses, services and trades, to feature on the UDDR mobile app for 12 months with no cost to the businesses that join during a 12 month period.

Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters said recently:

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected every one of us, causing enormous challenges in all areas of our lives, but it has also encouraged many of us to support our local towns and high streets and spend more of our money within our immediate communities. “We launched our Foundational Economy Challenge Fund because we want our economy to work better for all our communities in Wales, and this project which has brought Torfaen council and mobile app UDDR together, uses innovation and technology to make it even easier for to people to shop and spend locally and support businesses in their area. “It is a great example of how we can take action to strengthen the foundations of our local economies, so we are better placed to adapt and thrive whatever the future holds.”

To take advantage of the fully funded grant and get your business on the UDDR app, or to find out more about Hyb2 and what it can offer businesses, contact the Torfaen Council Challenge Fund Project Officer Alyson Jones by emailing: [email protected] or call 07971919028.