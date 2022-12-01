Torfaen Leisure Trust Appoints New CEO

Ben Jeffreys has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Torfaen Leisure Trust.

Formerly CEO of Pontypool RFC, Ben will start his new role at Torfaen Leisure Trust in January 2023 where he will be instrumental in deploying the company’s ambitious strategy.

Ben spent over 10 years at Pontypool RFC, initially as Commercial Director and then CEO from 2014.

Torfaen Leisure Trust is the only charity focusing on the generational health, fitness, and well-being of the people of Torfaen. Its mission is to deliver world class fitness and well-being activities from its five leisure centres – Cwmbran Stadium, Pontypool Active Living Centre, Fairwater Leisure Centre, Bowden Active Living Centre, and Pontypool Ski Centre.

Newport-born Ben is looking forward to starting his new role and said:

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been entrusted with leading Torfaen Leisure Trust at such an exciting but equally pivotal time and I fully recognise the responsibility that comes with the role. “I commit to being an engaging, visible, and collaborative Chief Executive Officer that leads by example and displays the values I share with Torfaen Leisure Trust – the welfare of colleagues and customers will be my absolute top priority at all times. “Having worked at the heart of sport in Torfaen over the past decade, I resonate with the challenging landscape and I’m looking forward to engaging with local sports clubs and groups to ensure Torfaen Leisure Trust continues to play a supportive role in championing lifelong participation in sport and wellbeing in Torfaen. “It’s my ambition to build strong and lasting partnerships with key stakeholders and identify new opportunities focussed on ensuring Torfaen Leisure Trust plays an ever expanding and widening role in improving the health and wellbeing of everybody in Torfaen. I not only want to enhance the experience for existing customers and stakeholders but also seek ways to encourage those currently not engaged in sport and wellbeing activities in Torfaen to feel like Torfaen Leisure Trust has something to offer for everybody – no matter what stage they are in their health and wellbeing journey. “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with the Board to deliver on Torfaen Leisure Trust’s strategic plan, whilst I also acknowledge the challenges both the Trust and wider community in Torfaen faces from the double impact of recovering from COVID-19 and navigating through an unprecedented cost of living crisis. Torfaen Leisure Trust has a key role to play in supporting the health and wellbeing of Torfaen residents and I’m committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure there are opportunities for the community to remain connected through what will be a challenging winter period. It will be essential that the Trust retains a strategic focus whilst being agile enough to adapt to micro and macro forces at all times to ensure members, groups and stakeholders can remain connected to Torfaen Leisure Trust, its facilities and services.”

Sam Heighway, Chair, Torfaen Leisure Trust Board said: