Torfaen Businesses Set to Benefit from Online Business Support Events

Businesses in Torfaen are being urged to take advantage of the upcoming Spring 2021 programme of virtual online business support events provided by Torfaen council’s Economy & Enterprise team.

Having successfully developed and delivered a number of online one to one business support clinics, business club networking events and sector specific support meetings throughout the past year, the team has now published their exciting calendar of events for the coming weeks and months. All events take place via Microsoft Teams.

Monthly One to One online Business Support Clinics:

Following the success of these online events over the past few months, they will continue into the Spring.

Any existing business or new start up within Torfaen looking for impartial advice and support can book a free and confidential 20 minute consultation with members of the business support team at these monthly support clinics.

Thursday April 29th

Thursday May 27th

More information and booking your place

Events – Torfaen Economy & Enterprise (southwalesbusiness.co.uk)

Business Club Events:

Torfaen Business Voice is a popular business networking club in south east Wales, with over 100 members and run by a committee comprising a number of local business. Throughout the pandemic, the club has adapted its offering and continues to hold its regular and highly popular networking meetings, online. These have enabled attendees to feel part of a larger business community whilst providing opportunities to give support and advice to each other during these unprecedented times. There have also been plenty of chances to network and make new connections. ‘Breakout’ rooms have additionally been used for smaller group discussions.

Regular member networking meetings will continue to be held online throughout 2021 and these will offer the ever popular networking activities along with additional features such as guest speakers.

Thursday 29th April

Thursday 24th June

Thursday 30th September

Thursday 25th November

Membership of Torfaen Business Voice is currently being offered for free until end of April.

For further information and booking a place please visit:

Torfaen Business Voice (Business Club) – Torfaen Economy & Enterprise (southwalesbusiness.co.uk)

Sector Specific Support events:

The past year has presented many challenges for the business community. Over the coming weeks and months, online events offering COVID-19 support and advice are being held for sector specific businesses as the current lockdown starts to ease.

Guidance with COVID-19 cases in the workplace Events

These events, hosted by the Test Trace Protect (TTP) and Torfaen Council’s Public Protection team, will feature:

An introduction to the TTP system locally, regionally and nationally and an outline of how the system works

How TTP can help you with your business

Key steps for businesses to take to ensure an efficient and effective response to COVID-19 when cases are identified in the workplace

Lessons learnt from past clusters and outbreaks

Q & A

Having successfully held the first of these events in March for Torfaen’s Manufacturing sector, the second of these events will be held online on 14th April 2021 and will be for Torfaen’s Retail sector.