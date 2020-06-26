Torfaen Based Local Services App uddr Wins Sky TV Competition

Local services app uddr have been selected as 1 of the 100 small and medium sized businesses across the UK to receive a £10,000 Sky AdSmart TV Campaign as part of their SME100 Support Scheme. Founded in Torfaen last year, the uddr app aims to bring local business back to the heart of our communities via their simple to use and innovative mobile app.

The SME100 Support Scheme was open to SMEs that have been running for at least one year in the UK with up to 50 full time employees and allows the winners to take advantage of Sky’s revolutionary approach to TV advertising:

“With AdSmart, different ads can be shown to different households watching the same programme. This means brands and businesses like yours can now advertise on some of the nation’s favourite channels, but only to households and audiences relevant to you.”

Find out more about Sky AdSmart and how it works on their website : https://www.adsmartfromsky.co.uk/

Huw Potter, Senior Account Manager at Sky commented on uddr’s AdSmart win:

“The response to the SME competition has been exceptional and we are pleased that uddr have been successful. Their campaign will reach a highly targeted audience of households that are relevant to their business. SMEs across the UK have a voracious appetite for targeted TV advertising at the moment. As lockdown eases more brands are returning to TV every day and advertising via AdSmart allows companies to reach their target audiences and help establish a new form of business confidence.”

Michael O’Neill, Co-Founder of uddr added:

“Being selected as one of the SME100 is an immensely proud moment for us and recognition of how far we have come in such a short space of time since launching the app. The AdSmart platform and its innovative method of marketing perfectly complements us as a digital service and the opportunity to spread our message of supporting local business to hundreds of thousands of homes is extremely exciting. We are all looking forward to seeing the advert on the TV and the impact it will have on the business and our profile.

Keep an eye out for the 30 second uddr advertisement, hitting your screens throughout July across the Sky TV network. Read more about the Sky SME100 Support Scheme here: https://www.skygroup.sky/article/sky-announces-sme100

The uddr app provides a one-stop shop for all local services in your area and makes finding, contacting, and supporting local business, simple. Just download the app, enter your postcode and choose from a wide range of services and companies, all available to contact directly via WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Download the app now for free on iOS and Android, or visit www.uddr.co.uk for more information.