Top Rankings for Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff Office in 2026 Chambers and Partners Guide

The Cardiff office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has once again been recognised in the annual Chambers and Partners Guide.

The office has retained its Band 2 ranking in Social Housing and it is ranked in Band 3 in Banking and Finance and in Real Estate.

Five Cardiff lawyers were named in the individual rankings in the latest edition of the guide, with partner Vicky Kells ranked in Band 1 in Social Housing and in Band 3 for Real Estate.

Meanwhile Fraser MacRae is ranked in Band 2 in Social Housing and Band 3 in Banking and Finance. James Williams is ranked in Band 2 and there are Band 3 rankings for Bethan Evans and Clare Gregory.

Nationally, the firm is ranked in 33 practice areas across its seven regional offices, with four practice areas achieving the top Band 1 ranking in the prestigious guide: Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Family/Matrimonial, Professional Negligence: Mainly Claimant and Real Estate Litigation.

Sixty-six Clarke Willmott lawyers were ranked with 73 individual recommendations, including eight Band 1 rankings and an Eminent Practitioner ranking for the firm’s CEO Peter Swinburn. Some 14 of these recommendations were new and six rankings were improved on the 2025 edition.

Clarke Willmott CEO Peter Swinburn said:

“We are delighted with this year’s Chambers and Partners rankings, which closely followed our equally impressive Legal 500 results earlier this month. “To rank in 33 specialist practice areas with 73 of our people receiving recommendations highlights our continued commitment to delivering incredible results to our clients and maintaining the high standards of legal service we have become known for.”

Chambers and Partners differentiates the best legal talent by identifying and ranking law firms and lawyers globally.

Clarke Willmott LLP is a national law firm with seven offices across the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.