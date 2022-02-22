Chwarae Teg to Launch Toolkit for Tackling Sexual Harassment in Workplace

A four nations approach to eradicating sexual harassment in the workplace will see Chwarae Teg publish flagship guidance and advice to Welsh employers today.

The ‘Tackling Sexual Harassment in the Workplace’ toolkit has launched as a resource for organisations and businesses across Wales.

It has been created by the gender equality charity in partnership with its counterparts in England – Fawcett Society, Scotland – Close the Gap and Northern Ireland – Women’s Resource Development.

The toolkit includes case studies, training sessions for employers to deliver internally, template policies, campaign material as well as a climate/culture survey template and a report.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is not just the unacceptable behaviour of a few individuals, it’s about workplace cultures where “everyday behaviour that violates the dignity of, predominantly, women” is treated as merely banter. Harassment is still widespread, with 40% of women reporting that they have experienced workplace harassment. Often, it is women who are marginalised for other reasons, be it race, disability or sexuality, who face the greatest risk.

The toolkit aims to tackle the problem and its launch will be followed by a special HIVE webinar next week, where experts from Chwarae Teg will guide employers through the toolkit and how it can be implemented effectively.

Guest speaker at the webinar will be Sarah-Jayne Bray of South Wales Police, who will share the organisation’s experience of running a successful Anti Sexual Harassment campaign and how this has developed into a national programme of work to tackle sexual misconduct in policing.

To register for the free Hive: ‘Tackling Sexual Harassment in the Workplace webinar, which will take place from 10am–12pm on Monday 28 February go to: www.chwaraeteg.com/events/hive

Emma Tamplin, Collaboration Manager, Chwarae Teg, said:

Sexual harassment in the workplace is totally unacceptable but sadly not uncommon. Its impact can be devastating – emotionally, physically and professionally. “It simply has to stop, which is why this toolkit is vital and the webinar will provide practical advice and support, helping employers to adopt and embed it within their own organisations.”

Sarah-Jayne Bray, Internal Engagement Manager, South Wales Police, said: