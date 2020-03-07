Tomorrow’s Health App is Now Available to Download

Delegates attending the Tomorrow’s Health 2020 conference in Llandudno this month can use an app to get the most up-to-the second information from the event and connect with other delegates there.
The app is now available to download via the App and Google Play stores. After downloading it, users can access the most up to date programme, create a profile and connect directly with delegates before, during and after the conference.
The app allows delegates to build their own personalised programme over the two days and set reminders for their selected breakout sessions.
Top tips for using the app:
- Complete your profile – add your organisation, job title and picture
- Start connecting with delegates and speakers (you can do this via the attendee’s section OR click the QR code at the bottom of the app and scan the person you want to connect with on the day)
- Check out the latest updates on speakers, exhibitors and sessions
- Connect twitter and LinkedIn account and join the conversation via the app using #IYTH20
- Make the most of your conference experience and download the app via the App store or Google Play store.