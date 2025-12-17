Tokyo Robotic Company Partners with Welsh Engineering Firm

IPM (International Power & Marine) Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding as the UK’s only service partner for Tokyo-based hibot and the company’s robotic technology system.

With its focus on infrastructure maintenance, hibot’s new robotic system Squid can offer a more enhanced inspection for industrial boilers, with its differentiator being that tubes can be scanned continuously from the inside. 2D maps of the pipes indicate wall thickness by colour, and any areas where that data falls under pre-defined limits can be identified, making repair works more efficient.

Randall Smith, Chief Executive Officer, IPM Group said:

“As a team, we are thrilled to be hibot’s chosen company here in the UK. The technology is world-leading, and we can’t wait for our clients to experience the difference that Squid technology can offer.”

Mike Cotton, Engineering Director, IPM Group said:

“Servicing of industrial boilers is mandatory to prevent safety and operational challenges. Boilers designed to highly efficient resulting in them naturally having challenging environments, and many needing internal scaffolding erected, it can be a long and arduous task. But now, with the seamless capability of Squid’s snake robot technology, our new process will provide the end user real time condition data of the tube with its, in turn allowing them to proactively plan maintenance works in rather than reactive works. This data will be invaluable to truly understand the lifespan of their boiler(s) and also mitigate any risks.”

The memorandum of understanding was extended to IPM Group, which is headquartered in South Wales. It is the only UK-based firm offering Squid.

hibot is a venture spun off from the Tokyo Institute of Technology and traces its roots back to a meeting between a professor and international students, united by a shared vision of a future where robots are actively utilised in society.

A spokesperson from hibot said: