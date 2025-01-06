Tiny Rebel & LWC Join Forces to Launch Coal Drop Stout

LWC, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler has partnered with Tiny Rebel, Wales’s largest independent craft brewer, to launch Coal Drop stout exclusively to the on-trade.

Brewed at Tiny Rebel’s brewery in Rogerstone, Newport, the name ‘Coal Drop’ pays homage to the rich mining history in and around Newport and the surrounding South Wales Valleys, and the rich earthy colour of the brew.

Brad Cummings, co-founder of Tiny Rebel, said:

“What we love most about the craft beer scene is that fans always want more – more choice, more big ideas, more innovation, and that’s exactly what gets us fired up – from the minute we started brewing in our garage to today, where we develop some of the most popular beers in the country whilst still remaining truly independent. “There’s a stout revolution, and it’s safe to say Coal Drop will more than rise to the occasion. The velvety brew has been ten months in the making, and the coffee and chocolate aromas, blended with the smooth roasted malt mouthfeel, makes the perfect drop. We’re excited to partner with LWC to bring our stout to the masses.”

Lee Williams, Beer & Cider Category Manager for LWC, said:

“With the popularity and growth of stout showing no signs of slowing down, consumers are seeking out more choice and more options on the taps. And our job at LWC is to make sure we are offering our customers exactly what they need to meet these changing consumer demands. “When the conversations of a potential partnership with Tiny Rebel arose, we were all very excited. Founded by best mates Brad and Gazz in 2012, Tiny Rebel has grown from two mates brewing beers in their Newport garage at the weekend, to a best-selling beer brand. It’s an impressive story that resonates with consumers, but it’s also an incredible brand. Every product they produce has an edge to it that seems to win with today’s drinkers.

“Combining Tiny Rebel’s brewing expertise and LWC’s national footprint feels like the ultimate recipe for success for our customers, the on-trade and for stout lovers across the UK.”

LWC recently announced its strategic partnership with the distribution arm of Glamorgan Beer Company, an acquisition that marks LWC’s expansion into Wales.

Coal Drop will start to appear in bars and pubs across the UK this January.