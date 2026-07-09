‘Time Running Out’ to Make Decision on Deposit Return Scheme

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging Welsh Government to make progress on the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales to give retailers time to prepare.

The organisation has written to sustainability minister Llyr Gruffydd MS, raising “serious concerns” about what it says is a lack of progress on the introduction of the DRS in Wales, and urging the Welsh Government to exclude glass from the scheme to ensure it remains workable for local shops.

The letter highlights that we are now less than 15 months away from the introduction of DRS in the rest of the UK, with the Welsh Government to date failing to appoint a Deposit Management Organisation (DMO) to run its scheme. The absence of a scheme administrator has meant no decisions have been made on how the day-to-day operations will work, or what type of repayment retailers will receive for hosting a return point, or what types of exemptions will be available to local shops.

The timing of these decisions is reaching a critical point, says ACS, as the proposed scheme in Wales is far more complicated due to the inclusion of glass along with PET and metal containers.

Retailers taking part in the scheme would otherwise have to invest in far more expensive ‘soft drop’ reverse vending machines, or have to deal with the potential for broken glass going across the till point as part of a manual return approach, ACS warns. In addition, glass containers would not have a deposit attached on launch, meaning retailers would face increased complexity and costs without any additional financial support, it said.

ACS has called for glass to be excluded from the Welsh DRS in line with the rest of the UK, saying its inclusion significantly increases costs and operational challenges for retailers.

ACS, along with a wide range of other producers, retailers and trade associations, has called on the Welsh Government to appoint a DMO as soon as possible. Exchange for Change have already been appointed to run the scheme in the rest of the UK and are making significant progress on defining the detailed requirements of the scheme to make it work practically, the organisation said.

ACS has warned that without a decision imminently, the Welsh scheme will have no chance of launching successfully in October 2027.

ACS chief executive Ed Woodall said: