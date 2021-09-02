Time Finance Expand Asset Finance Team with New Appointment

Cardiff based Time Finance are pleased to announce that they have appointed Abbie Mosley as Broker Manager in their Asset Finance division.

Abbie joins with over 2 years’ industry experience, having spent her career working in both client-facing and supplier management roles at Bluestone Leasing. In her new role at Time Finance, Abbie will be responsible for building and maintaining strong broker relations in the North of England and helping their clients access the vital pieces of equipment they need to innovate and grow.

Speaking of her appointment, Abbie said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Time Finance at what continues to be a crucially important time for UK businesses. As Government support schemes begin to wind down, more SMEs are turning to Asset Finance solutions to facilitate their long-term investment strategies. I’ll be using my experience to continue building strong broker relations and helping their clients to invest in new equipment which will keep momentum high in their continued recovery.”

The announcement follows a number of recent appointments and promotions within Time Finance, including Ed Rimmer to permanent CEO, Rebekah Middleton to Head of Hard & Soft Asset and Joe Ralphs to Head of Operations, further demonstrating the firm’s commitment to investing in their people as well as delivering a strong Asset Finance solution to brokers and their clients.

Carol Roberts, Director of Asset Finance, at Time Finance, commented:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Abbie to our growing team. It comes at an opportune time where demand for finance is high and with a national sales presence we can react to opportunities swiftly, ensuring businesses get the funding solutions they need to grow and thrive. We’re positive Abbie will be a great addition. “With new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showing that the UK economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021, there are some really promising signs that our economic recovery is gathering pace. It’s a pivotal time for businesses and investment for growth has never been more important. Our Asset Finance team are well placed to help brokers and those clients capitalise on those opportunities and continue to grow.”

Time Finance’s Asset Finance solutions can help business owners to access the equipment they need to take their business to the next level. By spreading the cost of investment into manageable, monthly payments, accessing new equipment becomes affordable and in turn helps generate new lines of revenue.

Time Finance also specialise in the provision or arrangement of Invoice Finance, Loans and Vehicle Finance solutions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Time Finance has been working hard to help its customers through this turbulent period with their portfolio of solutions. The CBILS accreditation that they received back in May 2020 and their latest RLS accreditation provides an additional opportunity to instil reassurance and confidence back into British business through Asset Finance and Loan facilities.