Timber Frame Installation Marks Construction Milestone at Velindre Centre

Work on the new Velindre Cancer Centre (nVCC) has reached a major milestone with the installation of the timber frame that will form the internal Lolfa (living room) at the centre.

One of the largest timber frames of its kind in the UK, the design of the nVCC revolves around the timber-framed Lolfa, a central core space that extends the full height of the building. This central area will provide a welcoming point of arrival for patients and visitors and will be easily identified because of its distinctive finish and design. It will include a café, an amphitheatre-type seating arrangement where medical staff, patients and visitors can sit and enjoy the view into the lower entrance garden.

Every aspect of the nVCC’s design, including the Lolfa, which is being built by Principal Contractor Sacyr UK, is centred around the needs of patients, staff, families and carers. Features such as green spaces, improved parking, therapeutic spaces and dedicated family areas will enhance comfort, dignity and the overall care experience.

New Velindre Cancer Centre Project Director, David Powell, said:

“The fitting of the timber frame is a hugely exciting milestone. This key structure will not only define the look and feel of the Lolfa, but also reflects our commitment to building a modern, low carbon hospital that places people at its heart.”

The timber frame is key to the design of the nVCC. Created by architects White Arkitekter, it aims to create an open, flexible and naturally calming space for staff and patients and their families. The timber used in the frame is also an extremely sustainable material and will help the centre achieve its goal of being one of the UK’s most sustainable health centres.

The timber frame is being fitted by B&K Hybrid Solutions. Alex Brock of BKHS said:

“Structural timber has been selected to showcase the strength and elegance of the material while creating warm, inviting spaces. Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and Glued Laminate (glulam), which form the core structure, have the added benefits of contributing to the building’s low-carbon footprint, rapid construction timeline and exceptional thermal performance. Supporting steelwork strategically complements the timber components, ensuring structural stability and flexibility, while maintaining a sleek and contemporary design.”

The nVCC is scheduled to open in Spring 2027. It will deliver better outcomes through world-class cancer treatment, enhanced diagnostic capability and greater access to innovation, training and research.